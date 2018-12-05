New recommendations for Dothan’s recycling program

Dothan, AL (WSFA) - Dothan City leaders move closer to a plan for the future of the city’s recycling program.
During Tuesday’s city commission meeting, Public Works Director Charles Metzger presented recommendations on how to turn around the program he says is costing thousands and really isn’t working.
As it stands now, the program brings two major concerns for the city. Metzger says people are abusing the current drop-off sites, which appear to be more like dump sites.
The other major concern is the program draining the city’s budget. Right now, the city pays $125 a ton to process materials, which that translates to over $600,000 in yearly costs. The city isn’t getting any revenue in return.
It was recommended that the city drop down to two manned drop off sites with workers to help collect cardboard, aluminum, and office paper, no plastics. Curbside pick up would be for cardboard only. The change alone is expected to save about $260,000 a year and there will also be a push on community education about recycling.
“We know we have about $300,000 costs for the manpower to do this. We drop to 0 on the tipping fee. That’s about $260,000 in savings. About $10 to $20,000 a year earned on just cardboard,” said Metzger.
The next step will be the board and the department working together to discuss an implementation process for the programs. The idea is to put one drop off site on the east side of town and the other on the west side.
