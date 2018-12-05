Opelika kicks off Victorian Front Porch Christmas Tour Wednesday

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) - Opelika’s 25th annual Victorian Front Porch Christmas Tour Wednesday.
“The Tour started in 1993,” said Roger Bell, Director of the Tour. “It started very small with about 4 homes, and now it includes about 60 homes and 90 different figures.”
The Tour runs Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 5 through 9. The tour begins on the corner of North 8th Street and 2nd Avenue. The event is a self directed driving tour, except on Saturday night.
Saturday, North 8th and 9th Streets will be closed to traffic to encourage visitors, neighbors, and friends to stroll through the neighborhood.
The City of Opelika will also hold its Tree lighting ceremony and entertainment.
Admission to the tour is free. More information is at this website.
