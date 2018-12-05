Prayer vigil held to remember teen killed in hit-and-run crash

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Tuesday a prayer vigil was held to remember 15-year-old Keiauna Williams.
Williams was killed as a result of being struck by a vehicle on Saturday night near the 900 block of the West South Boulevard.
“She will always be a part of us we can’t forget about her," said Shakyria Palmer, William’s friend.
Family and friends gathered for prayer and a balloon release for the teen across from Carver High School, where she attended.
“If it is one thing I can say about her is she was a good heart and I love her,” said Palmer.
A 51-year-old man has been charged in the crash that left 15-year-old Keiauna Williams of Montgomery dead.
According to Montgomery Police Department Capt. Regina Duckett, Daniel Harris was taken into custody by MPD investigators Tuesday. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, a class C felony.
The family did not want to talk on camera, but Ja’Mel Brown spoke on their behalf, thanking the city and police.
“They have been in contact with myself along with the family giving us updates on what is going on. They did a tremendous job,” said Brown.
An investigation into Williams’ death determined that a group of teens were in the parking lot of a nearby business following a teen party when shots were fired by one or more people. As a result, the teens began to run across the West South Boulevard, at which point Williams was struck by a large-size vehicle that fled the scene. Given the circumstances, Brown said there is still more that must be done.
“I am not just wanting to hold this person accountable that did the hit-and-run, but the people who did the gun shot who lead to her running need to be held accountable,” said Brown.
Brown asks that anyone with further information please contact CrimeStoppers.
Harris was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he was placed under a $15,000 bond.
Funeral arrangements for Williams have not yet been made available.
