Senior Justice Department official sexually assaulted subordinate, harassed others, inspector general report says

(RNN) – An inspector general’s report released Tuesday night says that a former senior Department of Justice official “sexually harassed and retaliated against female subordinates” and sexually assaulted at least one woman.
The report, written by the Office of the Inspector General for the DOJ, did not name the official.
It said that he “abused his authority by coercing female employees in his chain of command to have sex with him.”
The official was said to sexually harass at least three subordinates, pressuring one into sex in exchange for a promotion and being sexually inappropriate with the two others.
The investigation also discovered the official had a long-term sexual relationship with a subordinate, which it said constituted harassment.
“The senior DOJ official’s and the subordinate’s respective professional positions undermined the consensual nature of their personal relationship,” the report said.
The report said that criminal prosecution against the official was declined, and that he retired from his position.
It did not say whether he was ever reprimanded in any way during his time at the DOJ.
It did say the report was sent to the Office of Justice Programs for “appropriate action.”
