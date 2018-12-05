Virginia College closing in Montgomery, nationwide

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A private, for-profit college based out of Birmingham with thousands of students at multiple campuses across the Southeast is closing its doors, according to an email sent to students on Wednesday.
Virginia College’s president and CEO Stu Reed, sent an email outlining the reason for the closure, citing financial challenges and issues with accreditation.
That email, obtained by WSFA 12 News from current Montgomery students, reads:
Dear Students,
In early fall, we undertook a path to dramatically restructure Education Corporation of America (parent company of your school) in an effort to best posture it for the future. This plan entailed the teach out of 26 of our campuses and then the commitment of capital from our investors additional funds from investors [SIC].
However, recently, the Department of Education added requirements that made operating our schools more challenging. In addition, last night ACICS suspended our schools' accreditation with intent to withdraw. The uncertainty of these requirements resulted in an inability to acquire additional capital to operate our schools.
It is with extreme regret that this series of recent circumstances has forced us to discontinue the operations of our schools. Your campus will close this month. Please contact your Dean or Program Director for the specific closure date of your campus.
You will receive credit for all courses that you completed and passed by the closure date. Information on how to request your transcript will be posted at www.ecacolleges.com within the next few weeks. If you do not graduate this month, we encourage you to continue your career training by requesting your transcript and contacting local schools to determine transferability.
This is clearly not the outcome we envisioned for you or our schools, and it [SIC] with the utmost regret that we inform you of this direction.
Stu Reed,
President & CEO
Closures were expected, but they happened faster than expected and included all campuses.
A link to what used to be the Montgomery campus' website confirmed it would “no longer enroll new students effective Sept. 10, 2018...." after “Virginia College, Montgomery has been placed on institutional show cause by its accreditor, the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools (“ACICS”), because of the final adverse action taken by another recognized accrediting agency.”
In October, would-be student graduates from the Montgomery campus received notifications from Virginia College that it would be closing as of April 1, 2020. The notification stated that despite the closing, students would still receive their diploma from an accredited school upon graduation. The letter further asked students to acknowledge they had received notice of the closure.
Virginia College’s website was still functional as of Wednesday afternoon, but its social media accounts had been taken down.
According to its website, Virginia College was founded in 1983 with its first branch opening in Birmingham in 1992. That Birmingham branch became the college’s main campus. From there, it grew to campuses in Huntsville, Mobile, and Montgomery, Alabama; Fort Pierce, Jacksonville, and Pensacola, Florida; Biloxi and Jackson, Mississippi; Austin and Lubbock, Texas; Chattanooga and Knoxville, Tennessee; Charleston, Columbia, Florence, Greenville, and Spartanburg, South Carolina; Augusta, Columbus, Macon, and Savannah, Georgia; Baton Rouge and Shreveport, Louisiana; Richmond, Virginia; Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Greensboro, North Carolina.
The closures are playing out in multiple cities with surprised students now trying to figure out their next moves.
