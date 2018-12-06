Academy makes big donation to Auburn Toy Drive

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Academy sports is in the giving spirit, donating 30 bikes and helmets to the Auburn Toy Drive.
“We have done it every year since we opened in 2008 and we just like giving back to the community,” said Manager at Academy Sports and Outdoors Nick Bowling.
“For a local business to be willing to donate these bikes, it really helps out the overall mission of providing toys for those that may not be able to have toys for Christmas,” said Auburn Public Safety Director Bill James.
The toy drive has continued on for about 40 years, and officials say they serve between 200-250 families every year.
“Christmas morning to wake up with these bikes and toys, it has a huge impact on the kids. Kids have no control over what goes on in the dynamic of a family. They don’t know that parents may struggle to pay bills. So, for them to be able to get these toys and provide them to the kids, its a huge impact for the kids,” said Auburn Police Capt. Lorenza Dorsey.
Volunteers will sort the gifts into age-appropriate categories and all delivers are expected to be made by the week before Christmas.
All work is done on a volunteer basis, anyone wishing to volunteer can call the Department of Public Safety for more information on how to get involved.
For anyone wanting to donate, no monetary donations may be accepted for he Auburn toy drive, however, any purchased gift can be dropped of at the Public Safety building.
