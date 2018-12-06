ALDI opens in Prattville

“For them [ALDI] to come in and create this new building and the building beside it. There’s a partnership here also with Harbor Freight that’ll be opening up in the next several weeks,” said Gillespie. “Just to have another choice for our food products here in Prattville, just some of the items they offer, you can’t really get them at some of the other stores. It’s good to have them here as a partner of Prattville.”