ALDI opens in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - There are plans to open ALDI, a food market, in Montgomery but first, the chain opened in Prattville Thursday.
Located on the former Gilmore Ford property, many lined up to get their first look at the store.
It opened along with Harbor Freight and officials estimated the two stores combined would provide about 40 jobs for the holiday season.
“It’s a great day to see these doors open up,” said Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie. “It sort of rebirths some of this area right here.”
“For them [ALDI] to come in and create this new building and the building beside it. There’s a partnership here also with Harbor Freight that’ll be opening up in the next several weeks,” said Gillespie. “Just to have another choice for our food products here in Prattville, just some of the items they offer, you can’t really get them at some of the other stores. It’s good to have them here as a partner of Prattville.”
Gillespie said he thinks the addition of ALDI will provide competition among the local grocery stores in both the immediate and surrounding areas.
