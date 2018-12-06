Autauga County school burglary suspect sought

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect captured on surveillance cameras burglarizing an Autauga County school.
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office released still shots the unknown suspect, who committed burglary and theft at the Autaugaville School on Dutchbend Street in Autaugaville between Nov. 11 and 13.
Police say the suspect/s used a BB gun to shoot out an office window. Once inside, school property was stolen.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, on CrimeStoppers' P3-tips app, or through www.215STOP.com.
Tips could lead to a cash reward.
