13 Catholic clergy connected to central AL accused of sexual assault of children

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - “The Church is light since it proclaims that the head of the Church, the Lord Jesus, has overcome the darkness. However, the Church is made up of sinners and we sinners often fail to be the people God calls us to be.”
That’s what Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi said in a letter to the people of the Archdiocese of Mobile when he released the names of 29 priests, deacons and other men “credibly accused” of sexual misconduct in south Alabama, dating back to 1950.
Seventeen of the men on the list are deceased, and 12 others are prohibited from ministry. Thirteen of the 29 served in the WSFA 12 News coverage area.
Of the 13 priests, deacons and brothers accused who served in central Alabama, eight are deceased. Five of the accused include those who served in Montgomery, including two who served through Maxwell Air Force Base.
Archbishop Rodi released the names after “considerable prayer and consultation,” saying the church has failed to protect the most vulnerable members - the children - by not removing those who preyed on them.
“It is my prayer that this will not re-traumatize anyone but will assist in the healing for which victims desperately long,” he said.
Priests and Deacons of the Archdiocese of Mobile:
Thomas J Cullen: DECEASED
Date of Misconduct: 1950s
Pastoral Assignments:
St. Mary Parish, Mobile
St. Margaret Parish, Bayou La Batre
Cathedral Parish, Mobile
St. Monica Parish, Mobile
Christ the King Parish, Andalusia
St. Mary Parish, Texas City, Texas
Timothy Evans: PROHIBITED FROM MINISTRY IN ARCHDIOCESE
Date of Misconduct: 1998
Pastoral Assignments:
Christ the King Parish, Daphne
Annunciation Parish, Monroeville
St Margaret Parish, Bayou La Batre
Director, Office of Youth Ministry
Joseph Gill: DECEASED
Date of Misconduct: Late 1960s
Pastoral Assignments:
Blessed Sacrament Parish, Birmingham
St. John Parish, Warrington, Florida
Cathedral Parish, Mobile
Sacred Heart Parish, Grove Hill
St. Columba Parish, Dothan
St. Aloysius Parish, Bessemer
St. William Parish, Guntersville
St. Thomas Parish, Chickasaw
St. Catherine Parish, Mobile
Sacred Heart Residence, Little Sisters of the Poor, Mobile
St. Bridget Parish, Whistler
In Residence, St. Anthony Parish, Birmingham
Patrick J. L. Nicholson: PROHIBITED FROM MINISTRY IN ARCHDIOCESE
Date of Misconduct: 1976
Pastoral Assignments:
Little Flower Parish, Mobile
Assistant Director for Vocations
McGill-Toolen High School, Mobile
St. Pius X Parish, Mobile
St. Joseph Parish, Prattville
Chaplain, US Air Force: Little Rock AFB, Arkansas
Clark AFB, Philippines
Dept. of the Air Force, San Francisco, California
United States Air Force Academy, Colorado
Maxwell AFB, Montgomery
Diocese of Elphin, Ireland
Arthur C. Schrenger: PROHIBITED FROM MINISTRY IN ARCHDIOCESE
Date of Misconduct: Late 1960s to 1982
Pastoral Assignments:
Little Flower Parish, Mobile
St. Dominic Parish, Mobile
McGill-Toolen High School, Mobile
St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Mobile
Assistant Vocations Director
St. Agatha Parish, Bay Minette
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Mobile
Holy Spirit Parish, Montgomery
Metropolitan Tribunal
Cathedral Parish, Mobile
John Alex Sherlock: DECEASED
Date of Misconduct: 1966-1982
St. Mary Parish, Mobile
Bishop Toolen High School, Mobile
Little Flower Parish, Mobile
St. Patrick’s College, Mountainview, California
Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
McGill Toolen High School, Mobile
Cathedral Parish, Mobile
Holy Family Parish, Mobile
St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Chickasaw
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Mobile
St. Pius X Parish, Mobile
St. Peter Parish, Montgomery
John J. Walton: DECEASED
Date of Misconduct: 1970s
Pastoral Assignments:
St. Margaret Parish, Bayou La Batre
US Army Reserve, Military Archdiocese
St. Maurice Parish, Brewton
Christ the King Parish, Andalusia
St. Joan of Arc Parish, Mobile
St. Pius X Parish, Mobile
Holy Name Parish, Semmes
Priests and Brothers who have served in the Archdiocese:
Gregory Furjanic: DECEASED
Date of Misconduct: 1987
Pastoral Assignments:
St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Mobile
St. Monica Parish, Mobile
Immaculate Conception Parish, Orrville
Sacred Heart Parish, Grove Hill
Timothy Keppel: PROHIBITED FROM MINISTRY IN ARCHDIOCESE
Date of Misconduct: 1977-1981
Pastoral Assignments:
Resurrection Parish, Montgomery
Edward A. Leary: DECEASED
Date of Misconduct: 1970-1972
Pastoral Assignments:
Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Selma
John Rutledge: DECEASED
Date of Misconduct: 1968
Pastoral Assignments:
St. Michael Parish, Auburn
Barry Ryan: PROHIBITED FROM MIINISTRY IN ARCHDIOCESE
Date of Misconduct: 1990s
Pastoral Assignments:
Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery
Nelson Ziter: DECEASED
Date of Misconduct: 1974-1979
Pastoral Assignments:
Queen of Peace Parish, Selma
St. Philip Neri Parish, Belle Fontaine
St. Elizabeth Parish, Selma
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Mobile
Rodi said he and the church examined each personnel file of the accused, but before 2003 there was no set way to receive and investigate accusations. Now, there’s a written policy for handling complaints of sexual abuse of minors
“There is an office for the protection of minors and adults which receives complaints, accusations are reported to civil authority, and a review board composed mostly of lay people not employed by the archdiocese reviews the cases and makes recommendations,” Rodi said.
He said he has shared the list with the Office of the State Attorney General and the Office of the District Attorney of Mobile County. According to Rodi, these accusations of abuse involve approximately 2 percent of the 457 archdiocesan priests who have served in the archdiocese since 1950.
Though he believes the list is as complete as possible, Rodi says if anyone wishes to report someone not included, please contact the Office for the Protection of Minors and Adults, 251-434-1559.
Archbishop Rodi apologized to members of the church for the abuse of children, committed by those trusted to help them, not hurt them.
“I ask the forgiveness of all victims of abuse as I entrust you to the love and mercy of the Lord,” he said. “I deeply believe the Lord is with us.”
