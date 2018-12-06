Central-Phenix City captures first title since 1993

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - The Central-Phenix City Red Devils are champions of Class 7A. Central completed an undefeated season in their 52-7 rout of Thompson High School Wednesday to capture the AHSAA Class 7A football championship.
The title is the first for the Red Devils since 1993.
It came in a big way. They held a lead as big as 52 points at one point, leading 52-0 in the fourth quarter. They scored twice in the first quarter behind a Joseph McKay 5-yard TD run and a Peter Parrish 8-yard TD run to lead 14-0 after the first quarter.
Thompson only held Central to seven points in the second quarter, an Amontae Spivey 7-yard run, but couldn’t manage to get on the board themselves.
Central exploded in the third quarter with 24 points to push the lead to 45-0, before adding another score in the fourth.
Thompson’s Will Hoffman put the Warriors on the board with 3:58 remaining. He caught a 23-yard pass from EJ Edwards. Evan McQuire knocked through the extra point.
Central rushed for 314 yards and forced four turnovers in the game.
The Red Devils finish the season 14-0. Thompson finishes 11-2.
It is their second state title.
