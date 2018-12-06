Covington County commission makes decision regarding Pigeon Creek Bridge

COVINGTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - New developments in the controversy surrounding the Pigeon Creek Bridge in Covington County.
The county commission voted not to repair or replace the bridge. Commissioners felt it didn’t make financial sense, especially with it being nearly 90 years old. Some of the locals had a strong sentimental attachment to the bridge and felt it was worth saving. The commission felt otherwise and so a new route is being mapped out.
“We approved an agreement with ALDOT at our last meeting where they’re committed to fund 50 percent of the project which will be $300,000 our part, $300,000 their part, and so our plan is to re-route that road on the southside of the highway 55 bridge," said Covington County Commission Chairman Greg White.
White said the old bridge will likely be torn down but isn’t sure when that might take place.
