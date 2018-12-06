Editorial: 12’s Day

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - This Friday is our annual WSFA 12′s Day, benefiting the Montgomery Area Food Bank, Toys for Tots and Christmas Clearing House. We are also thrilled as always to be joined by Dixie Electric and welcome our newest partners: Brewbaker Motors, Wind Creek Casino Wetumpka and Montgomery and AUM.
We call upon you, our loyal and wonderful viewers, to once again show your generosity in supporting our efforts to put food on the tables of those in need and provide a gift for a child who may not otherwise receive one.
I challenge businesses to please help in our cause. No gift is too small, but if every business could donate $50 dollars or more, imagine the impact it could have on those in need.
So once again, please do what you can by bringing your nonperishable food donations, checks or money or unwrapped toys to the Walmart on Atlanta Highway this Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Let’s show our neighbors in need how generous we are here in the River Region. I personally thank you in advance for your generous donations and wish you and yours a Merry Christmas and a Happy Holiday Season!
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.