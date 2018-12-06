Eufaula City Schools names new superintendent

EUFAULA, AL (WSFA) - New leadership for Eufaula City Schools. Starting in January, Joey Brannan, Jr. will take over as the new superintendent of Eufaula City Schools.
It’s a bit of a homecoming for Brannan. His career in education started 20 years ago with Eufaula City Schools. He is a former social studies teacher, and also coached baseball and football with the system.
He currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent of Ozark City Schools and previously served that system as an assistant principal, school improvement director, and principal.
Brannan said creating his vision for the school system starts with working with teachers, parents, students, and the community to identify what the school system really needs.
“The number one reason we’re here and the number one goal is kids. Our job as a school system is to identify the people and resources we have to make kids as successful as they can be. That’s the mission and that’s what we’ll do. It’s just a matter of as we start - sitting down together as teachers, administrators, the community. What are our strengths? What are our weaknesses? From that we’ll form a plan and the overall goal is how to - in that plan - make kids as successful as we can make them,”said Brannan.
He said he wants to continue to build on the system’s S.T.E.M program that’s started at the elementary level and grow the A.P. program at the high school level.
Brannan said he’d also like to implement an assistant principal mentorship program that he found successful at Ozark City Schools. He said that will help develop other leaders within the school system.
He officially takes over the new position Jan. 3. Brannan said over the next few weeks he plans to spend at least two days a week in Eufaula meeting with staff to transition.
There is no date set for a meet and greet, but Brannan said he looks forward to meeting members of the community at the first school board meeting in January.
