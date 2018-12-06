Elmore County man sentenced to 50 years in child sexual assault case

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Millbrook man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for production of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin announced Thursday.
Germaine Moore, 45, was sentenced for three counts of production of child pornography. He had previously pleaded guilty to the charges in August 2018.
Moore was the target of an international manhunt after he was identified in a viral video showing the sexual assault of a young girl. The video was reportedly created in Detroit, however, Moore was arrested in his hometown of Millbrook, Alabama in February.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, three juvenile victims were interviewed and disclosed that Moore had sexually abused them and produced videos of the sexual abuse. According to investigators, the victim in the initial video was a relative from Detroit, but a search warrant at Moore’s house in Millbrook turned up nearly 20 devices that eventually showed Moore also reportedly created child pornography in Elmore County with the same victim and her siblings.
Agents with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation located child pornography images on various devices found in Moore’s home and later in an apartment that he had access to in Prattville, Alabama. Investigators found that Moore possessed around 190 child pornography videos on an SD card, and 231 child pornography images on an IBM hard drive.
Upon completion of 600 months in prison, Moore will be subject to supervision for the rest of his life.
