Houston County high school science lab damaged in fire

HOUSTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Classes will resume Friday after a fire at Cottonwood High School Thursday.
According to Houston County Schools Superintendent David Sewell, the fire happened in a science lab at around 4:15 a.m. It appears to have been caused by a short in the heating and cooling unit.
Sewell said the damage was contained to one room. There is no estimate cost of damage yet, but ceiling tiles and window pans will have to be replaced. There was also some smoke and water damage.
