‘Ongoing feud’ between 2 families leads to 5 arrests

MILLBROOK, AL (WSFA) - Five men have been arrested and more arrests are forthcoming in what Millbrook Police Department Chief. P.K. Johnson calls an “ongoing feud."
Johnson said the story dates back 10 months ago when an altercation between two families occurred. Since then, things have only escalated.
“These individuals have demonstrated over the past 10 months that neither family nor their associates are willing to let this go,” said Johnson.
On Tuesday, things escalated further.
According to Johnson, officers responded to the 4100 block of Abrams Drive to multiple gunshots in the area. As officers were arriving to the scene, they witnesses a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Officers stopped the vehicle and inside found a 22-year-old victim who had a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to the Millbrook Fire Department.
Johnson said the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening and that he refused to cooperate. The victim also told officers “he did not know who shot him and would not prosecute if he did".
At the scene, Johnson said officers observed four people running from the scene. Those individuals were pursued on foot and eventually detained for questioning.
According to those individuals, they were standing near a home in the 4100 block of Abrams Drive when a red Chevy Tahoe drove by firing at them. The Tahoe the allegedly turned around and drove back by firing more shots.
Johnson said officers talked with the owner of the home who confirmed that a red Tahoe did drive by firing shots, hitting her home several times. An investigation found that two rounds penetrated the victim’s residence, a residence Johnson said had a small child inside.
Officers also found at the scene three firearms, two of which were previously reported as stolen.
Several people were arrested and charged as a result of the investigation:
- Kison P. Tymes, 22, all of Millbrook, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
- Travoski L. Tymes, 25, of Millbrook, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
- Carlos Q. Young, 23, of Millbrook, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and failure to appear.
- Roger J. Young, 24, of Millbrook was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
- Deayre M. Jones, 27, of Prattville, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and failure to appear.
Johnson said a video surveillance helped to identify the suspects arrested.
According to Johnson, Kison and Travoski Tymes were taken to Elmore County Jail and placed under a $20,000 bond while Carlos and Roger Young, and Jones were processed and released on bond. Carlos Young and Jones were later turned over to the Elmore County Jail on outstanding warrants.
Johnson expects others to also be arrested.
“We anticipate making at least one more arrest with regard to discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. We also hope to process the weapons recovered near the scene that are stolen. If we can retrieve fingerprints from them and match them to anyone we had detained they will be charged with receiving stolen property,” said Johnson.
Johnson also said knowing there’s an ongoing history between the two families means officers will be on full alert for more things to come.
“While I am pleased to announce this arrest, I am not naïve enough to believe that this is over,” said Johnson. “Our officers have been instructed to heavily patrol the area where this incident occurred, as well as the areas known to be frequented by these individuals and their associates. We will address any violation observed and continue aggressive directed criminal patrols in these areas for the foreseeable future,”
Johnson went so far as to say he, himself, will join the front lines and the police department has requested the help of the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.
“There will be zero tolerance for any type of retaliatory violence, real or perceived. If there is a criminal charge that we can pursue an arrest will be made.” said Johnson.
The investigation remains ongoing.
