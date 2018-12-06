Opp police chief to retire at the end of the year

Opp, AL (WSFA) - A south Alabama police chief is calling it a career.
Opp police chief Mike McDonald is hanging it up at the end of the year. Chief McDonald has been in law enforcement for 42 years, the last six years as chief of the Opp Police Department. Chief McDonald says it was just time to retire since he’s had two hip replacement surgeries in recent months and will turn 66 in January.
“The biggest thing that stands out is over that time I didn’t have any of my officers get hurt.. hurt badly. And I’ve been able to sit and watch them grow as adults as well as police officers, dispatchers. That’s very rewarding to me," said chief McDonald.
Chief McDonald says he’ll spend more time with his granddaughter and his hobby of digging for artifacts. Kevin Chance will become the new police chief in Opp.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.