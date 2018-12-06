Rare white baby reindeer appears just in time for Christmas

(RNN) – It was a magical moment for photographer Mads Nordsveen as he was out hiking with friends in northern Norway.
“I was walking in the mountains looking for nice landscapes for my travel photography when out of nowhere I saw this wonderful little creature,” the 24-year-old told Carters News Agency.
That little creature was a rare white reindeer calf.
“He came very close to me and we looked at each other straight in the eyes,” Nordsveen said. “He was quite relaxed when he saw that I was calm and friendly. It was almost as if he posed for the camera. He was very curious and fun. Like a little explorer.”
A genetic mutation removes the pigment from the fur of white reindeer, allowing them to blend in with their snowy surroundings.
But this one wasn’t albino. If you look closely, the little white reindeer has color in its eyes, antlers and on its feet.
In some Scandinavian cultures, spotting a white reindeer is considered a sign of good luck in a region where the animal is already revered.
“Reindeer symbolize wisdom, resourcefulness, cleverness, knowledge, creativity, inventiveness and cleverness,” according to Pure Spirit, a Minnesota business that specializes in animal communication. “They are honored for their nobility and representing continuation of the tribe.”
“It was very magical and a fairy tale moment,” Nordsveen said of his encounter with the little reindeer. “Maybe one day we’ll meet again.”
