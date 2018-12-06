12’s Day of Giving donations benefit area food banks

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Food Bank is a huge operation serving 35 of Alabama’s 67 counties. And it’s not only individuals who benefit, but other, smaller food banks as well.
“We would not be able to do anything we do without the food bank. I mean, being able to shop there, for them to have it all in just once place so we can go and bring it back into our community has been a huge benefit for us,” said Millbrook Welcome Center President Bryan Wilson. “We distribute food to over 300 families a month just from this food pantry.”
Wilson said the donations received at this year’s 12′s Day event will benefit food pantries just like his.
“From there it’s taken to the Montgomery Area Food Bank, it’s put in bins, and then pantries like mine and then, again there’s around 300 pantries,” said Wilson.
It all helps to help those struggling in our communities.
“We had a man that came here about three years and then got food every week and then he stopped coming - and then for about a year he stopped coming - and then about a year later he walked in and he gave me a check for $5,000,” said Wilson.
