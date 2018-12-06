SoftBank cell functions down for several hours in Japan

In this Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, photo, people walk past in front of a SoftBank shop at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo. Some users of SoftBank cellphones had problems calling and text messaging for several hours in Japan. SoftBank Corp. spokesman Naomasa Suzuki said the problems started early Thursday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2018, and were gradually being fixed. He said they were caused by a mechanical problem in the 4G telecommunications systems. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) (Koji Sasahara)