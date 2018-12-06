Supreme Court to hear closely watched double jeopardy case with Russian probe implications

Civil rights scholars at Howard University adopt a sort of middle ground that urges the court to at least preserve the federal government's ability to lead civil rights prosecutions against people who have been acquitted of state charges. Civil rights charges to fight crimes of racial violence have been a key tool for federal prosecutors, especially when Southern juries were unwilling to convict defendants. The most recent example the scholars cited is the successful federal prosecution of Los Angeles police officers who had been acquitted of state charges in the beating of Rodney King.