Trojan named to freshman All-America team

TROY, AL (WSFA) - Just when you think the run of success the Trojans have experienced over the last three years is about to run out, a new wave of players step up and make their names known. Thursday, linebacker Carlton Martial was named to The Athletic Freshman All-America Team.
Martial, a redshirt freshman from Mobile, has recorded 70 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks up to this point in the Trojans' season. His total tackles and tackles for loss numbers rank at the top among all freshmen players in the Sun Belt Conference. His total tackles number ranks fourth nationally among all freshmen and his sack numbers rank second in the Sun Belt among freshmen players.
Martial is a former walk-on and an unranked prospect coming out of McGill-Toolen High School. He earned a scholarship on the final day of fall camp. He went on to start eight games at middle linebacker. He was credited with 14 total pressures, and played an integral part on a Troy defense that allowed just 3.3 yards per carry.
All other players to make The Athletic’s Freshman All-America Team on the defensive side of the ball were rated either five, four, or three stars coming out of high school.
Martial will play in his native city of Mobile, Dec. 22 when the Troy Trojans battle the Buffalo Bulls in the Dollar General Bowl. Martial looks to help the Trojans achieve their 10th win for the third season in a row.
