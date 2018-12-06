Troopers suggest reason some drivers don’t stop after hitting pedestrians

ALEX CITY, AL (WSFA) - A driver hits a pedestrian and never looks back. Alabama State Trooper Jesse Thornton has seen it all too often in his 14-year career.
“Anytime you’re traveling and you become stranded I would obviously advise you to stay away from the highway," Thornton cautioned.
So far in Alabama in 2018, there have been four hit-and-run fatalities. Two of those happened within the last week in Alex City and Montgomery.
“Most of the time motorists going to make a decision to leave the scene of a crash, there’s possibly alcohol or narcotics involved," said Thornton.
Sources tell WSFA 12 News Robert Lancaster admitted to authorities he was under the influence of drugs when he struck Tina Guerrero in Alex City. She died instantly on the Tallapoosa River Bridge.
Guerrero apparently ran out of gas and may have tried to flag down a motorist when she was struck. Lancaster remains in the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Montgomery County jail records show 51-year old Daniel Harris has posted his bond. Police charged Harris with his alleged involvement in the hit-and-run death of 14-year old Keiauna Williams over the weekend. She was apparently fleeing from gunfire when she stepped into the roadway where she was hit. The driver didn’t stop.
“By law you need to stay at the scene of that crash, needs to be reported and you need to render aid," Thornton warned those who should ever find themselves in such a situation.
According to AAA, hit-and-run deaths have increased 7.2 percent each year since 2009 across the country.
