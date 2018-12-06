Watching the weekend

A bitterly cold morning features subfreezing temperatures all the way to the Alabama/Florida border. Many locations fell into the 20s, making it one of the coldest mornings we’ve had this Fall. Sunshine dominate the day with high temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 50s. Clouds will gradually increase tonight, helping keep temperatures from plummeting too far tonight. Lows tonight should stay just a shade above freezing. Mostly cloudy skies Friday will give way to scattered showers Friday night. Widespread rain develops Saturday, especially later in the day. Soaking rain continues Saturday night before tapering to scattered showers Sunday. No severe weather expected, but there is little “pleasant” to be found with our weekend forecast.