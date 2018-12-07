Alex City considers new public safety building proposal

ALEX CITY, AL (WSFA) - Alex City may be on the verge of getting a new public safety building.
The city council will vote on Dec. 17 whether to accept the mayor’s recommendation to move city hall personnel, the police and fire department personnel.
The proposed site is the vacant Russell Corporation office off Highway 280 behind Taco Bell. The property comes with a guest house and 56 acres. Mayor Jim Nabors says they’re quickly running out of room in the current city hall downtown. City leaders heard from the public earlier this week and the reaction was largely mixed.
Mayor Nabors says it’ll take about $6 million to bring the Russell building up to code. We’ll keep you posted on how the council votes on Dec. 17.
