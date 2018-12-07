Clayton man arrested in fatal shooting

TROY, AL (WSFA) - A Clayton man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of Sequoia Terrell Harris of Troy.
The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Roydricus Daquaris McCray, 27, on Thursday, Troy Police announced.
Police said Harris was shot by McCray in the 600 block of Pike County Road 7749 on Nov. 24.
McCray is being held in Pike County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Police arrived on the scene just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 24 to find Harris, 33, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the emergency room at Troy Regional Medical Center where he died shortly after arriving, police said.
