Decatur man arrested for biting bottom lip off of victim
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | December 7, 2018 at 10:12 AM CST - Updated December 7 at 11:16 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Decatur man is facing assault charges after police say he bit an unidentified victim’s bottom lip off.

The incident happened on On November 17 in the 400-block of 7th Avenue.

Investigators tell us when police arrived, they discovered the victim’s bottom lip had been bitten off by a male identified as 31-year-old Anthony Pointer.

On November 21, police obtained a warrant for Pointer’s arrest. On December 6, Pointer was located and placed under arrest.

Pointer is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

