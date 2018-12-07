Decatur man arrested for biting bottom lip off of victim

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Decatur man is facing assault charges after police say he bit an unidentified victim’s bottom lip off.
The incident happened on On November 17 in the 400-block of 7th Avenue.
Investigators tell us when police arrived, they discovered the victim’s bottom lip had been bitten off by a male identified as 31-year-old Anthony Pointer.
On November 21, police obtained a warrant for Pointer’s arrest. On December 6, Pointer was located and placed under arrest.
Pointer is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
