Food for Thought 12/6

Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Food For Thought.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES
The Wharf Casual Seafood (6945 Eastchase Lp.): 100
Burger King (601 Madison Ave.): 100
Jackson Hospital Coffee Shop (1725 Pine St.): 100
Jimmy John’s (1470 Taylor Rd.): 99
The Cheesecake Empori-Yum (1935 Mulberry St.): 99
Bits and Pieces (201 Monroe St): 99
Wood Pecan Company (3301 Ashley Rd.): 99
Hardee’s (2715 Taylor Rd.): 99
LOW SCORES
Hardee’s (5101 Vaughn Rd.): 84
Priority Items: Broken fryer baskets; chemical spray bottle not properly labeled
Zaxby’s (2675 Zelda Rd.): 86
Priority Items: Box of chemical powder not properly labeled
Wendy’s (5010 Vaughn Rd.): 88
Priority Items: Lettuce/tomatoes on sandwich make table at improper temperature
