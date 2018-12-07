GOP tries to hamstring incoming Democratic attorneys general

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 file photo, Democratic candidate for state attorney general Josh Kaul, right, claims victory during a news conference at the Dane County Courthouse in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin's attorney general-elect, Kaul, campaigned on promises to pull the state out of a lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act and to get tougher on polluters. Republicans pushing to hang on to power in Wisconsin and Michigan are trying to hamstring Democrats who are about to take over as attorneys general. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File) (Mark Hoffman)