$26K raised for 12’s Day of Giving

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The 2018 12′s Day of Giving was held Friday.
This year, WSFA was able to raise $26,000. That was the total counted as of 6:30 p.m.
We once again partnered with the Montgomery Area Food Bank, Christmas Clearinghouse and Toys for Tots for the drive.
The WSFA 12 News crew was set up in front of the Walmart on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help collect monetary donations, new toys and non-perishable food items for these three organizations that serve the communities in our area.
Volunteers were on hand in front of Walmart to accept donations.
This year we also partnered with Auburn University at Montgomery, Wind Creek Casino Montgomery, Wind Creek Casino Wetumpka and Brewbaker Motors. They were all drop-off locations for donations leading up to 12′s Day of Giving. The donations were dropped off at the event at Walmart Friday.
You can also donate online at the following locations:
AUM, Wind Creek Casino Montgomery and Wetumpka and Brewbaker Motors all hosted shopping sprees ahead of 12′s Day of Giving:
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.