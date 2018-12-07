La Scala premiere 'Attila' speaks to today's global turmoil

This undated photo made available by La Scala opera theater on Dec. 5, 2018 shows Spanish soprano Saioa Hernandez, on the ground, and Russian bass Ildar Abdrazakov, right, performing during a rehearsal of Giuseppe Verdi's "Attila", in Milan, Italy. La Scala’s artistic director Riccardo Chailly conducts his fifth gala season-opener on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at Milan’s famed Teatro alla Scala with ‘’Attila,’’ the second of a trilogy dedicated to Giuseppe Verdi's early works. The gala event is one of the highlights of the European cultural calendar, attracting leading political, business and cultural figures. (Brescia/Amisano/Teatro alla Scala via AP) (AP)