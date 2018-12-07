Linden falls in 1A title game to Mars Hill

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Linden was almost able to cap off a magical season, instead falling in the final game - the Class 1A State Championship game. The Patriots lost to Mars Hill 53-26 to fall to suffer their only loss of the season.
Mars Hill gained its 14th win of the season, and its first state championship in just its fifth year of existence.
The Panthers jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, and 19-0 lead in the game before the Patriots cut into it.
Two Colt Smith touchdown runs put Mars Hull up 13-0, and then a Justus McDaniel 9-yard TD run increased the lead to 19-0 with 4:41 to play in the first half.
But Linden wasn’t going down without a fight. Graderius Brown hooked up with Joshua Williams to put the Patriots on the board with 2:33 left in the first half.
Trailing 19-6, Linden was looking to get to halftime with the score as is but Mars Hill added another score in the half’s final 22 seconds. That score put the Panthers ahead 26-6.
Linden scored consistently in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Mars Hill.
