A look at the organizations benefiting from 12’s Day of Giving

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - With the holidays fast approaching, WSFA 12 News is teaming up with area businesses to help make Christmas bright for some families in Montgomery.
All of the donations collected at WSFA’s annual 12′s Day of Giving will go to three organizations, including: the Montgomery Area Food Bank, Christmas Clearinghouse and Toys for Tots.
Last year, the Montgomery Toys for Tots program collected over 18 thousand toys for area children.
“Everybody deserves to have a toy or something to celebrate with on Christmas. I believe that it’s why the program was created, and we need to make sure that everybody gets something to be thankful for," said United States Marine Corps Reserve Platoon Commander Manuel Chico.
The Christmas Clearinghouse, in coordination with HandsOn River Region, is one of the largest holiday giving programs in the area.
“We work with nonprofit agencies across the community that provide Christmas assistance. So, we go out and vet those people who have applied for Christmas assistance," said River Region HandsOn Executive Director Tasha Cooper.
Cooper has been working with Christmas Clearinghouse for years and said while toys are nice donations, they really need basic necessities.
“All those extra items that a lot of us take for granted, but for a lot of people that’s the make or break. So, we compile baskets and like I said, for some people that might be the only thing they receive, but we’re at least knowing that we’re helping some individuals get some help and bring a little hope and happiness into their home," Cooper said.
WSFA has some new partners for this year’s 12′s Day of Giving event, including Brewbaker Motors, Auburn University in Montgomery, and Wind Creek Casino in Wetumpka and Montgomery. WSFA will also be joined by Dixie Electric.
