Montgomery Chamber touts record-breaking $500M in 2018 capital investments

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce held its ninth annual Success Starts Here tour, highlighting the record-breaking growth of industries across the area this year.
Chamber officials say during 2018 there were $546,688,066 in capital investments, the largest investment number since Hyundai Motor Manufacturing 15 years ago. It is also the second largest since the Chamber began to maintain records 25 years ago.
“The millions of dollars these companies and many others are investing here, demonstrate Montgomery’s ability to retain and grow business, particularly manufacturing,” said Todd Strange, Mayor of Montgomery.
More than 8,300 jobs have been secured from partnerships with Montgomery, including a $37 million-dollar investment to acquire the F-35 Fighter for the 187th Fighter Wing.
“Partnership is key to the recruitment and retention of business in Montgomery,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean. “Partnership between the County, City, Chamber and the business community position companies, like those we celebrate today, to invest and grow here – keeping vital jobs and attracting new talent to our region.”
This year attendees of the success tour traveled by bus to three industries: DAS North America, Whitfield Foods, and Hyundai Power Transformers USA.
During the tour, DAS North America announced 13 million in new investments and 75 new jobs, making the total number of jobs close to 500.
