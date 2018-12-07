Mother pleads for help in son’s unsolved death

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery family is desperate for answers more than two years after the death of their loved one.
The mother of Rickem Samuel is making an urgent plea to the public to come forward with information that could shed light on what happened to her son.
“That smile was so beautiful that he had, so bright. Rickem, he had a bright future, and he had his plans laid out as to what he wanted to accomplish," said Ericka Davis.
Rickem Samuel is remembered as caring, respectful, helpful, and funny by those who knew him best.
“He touched a lot of people’s hearts,” said Davis.
Not a day goes by Ericka Davis doesn't miss her son. She says her faith plays a big role in easing the pain of loosing a child.
“I had to rely more on the Lord. The more I did that the more peace to know he is in a safe place. I praise God for the strength he has put in me to still stand," said Davis.
In April of 2016 Rickem went missing. In June of that same year the 20-year-old’s body was found in the 300 block of S. Hopper Street in Montgomery, which is off Mt. Meigs Road a few blocks east of Cramton Bowl. Few details have been released in the two years since. According to Montgomery Police Rickem Samuel’s cause of death remains undetermined and a death investigation is continuing.
“Just the circumstances of everything I feel my child was murdered," said Davis. “I am pleading for help to close my son’s case. If you can just come forth with anything it would be a great deal of help.”
This mother says her mission now is to stay focused on searching for the truth in a quest for justice.
“I am not going to stop. I have too much in me, I am not going to give up. Somebody knows something," said Davis.
Davis hopes by keeping her son’s death in the spotlight new information will emerge providing the rest of their family some peace.
If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. With Crimestoppers, you do not have to reveal your name.
