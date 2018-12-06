Police: Arizona couple put children in trunk to let dogs ride in back seat

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - An Arizona couple took a trip to Wyoming with two young children in the trunk while their dogs were placed in the back seat, authorities said.
According to the Casper Star Tribune, Michael J. Fee and Amber L. Freudenstein have pleaded guilty to two counts each of misdemeanor child endangering.
Fee, of Peoria, and Freudenstein, of Tempe, face 30-day jail sentences.
Fee, 63, allegedly admitted there wasn’t room in the car, so the kid were put in the trunk for part of the 900-mile trip.
Freudenstein, 31, told authorities the children were placed in the trunk in Arizona so the dogs could ride in the back seat, the paper said.
The children were under 10 years old.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.