Police looking for suspect in ‘bizarre’ shooting

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - Dothan police are investigating a bizarre shooting case.
Police say a man was shot Wednesday evening in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue. The victim had been in the front of a home when he said a man walked by, mumbled something to him, kept walking down the street, and later believes he fired five to six rounds at the house.
One of the bullets hit the victim in the stomach.
The victim is still recovering in the hospital. He is expected to survive.
