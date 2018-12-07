Police searching for man involved in Hoover carjacking

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Early Thursday morning, a man stole a car, only to be tracked down by the victim and shot at, then carjacked another woman.
Officers say this man stole a car in Birmingham, but the woman used an app on her phone to track her car to Highway 31 in Hoover and pulled up beside it. She then confronted the man in her stolen car and fired two shots into the car. He was able to get away.
Police say less than 15 minutes later, that same man carjacked another woman at the Galleria in the north parking deck. The first stolen car was found in the JC Penney parking lot.
The second vehicle is a Nissan Pathfinder, Alabama tag 1BC1345. It was spotted in Atlanta, but has not yet been recovered.
Police have not captured the man.
If anyone has any information concerning this case or the suspect’s identity, please call Detective Drew Mims at 205-739-7274.
