Rain on the way

A cloudy morning has resulted in *relatively* warmer temperatures. We’re above freezing, and some locations are around 40 degrees. Today will be a transition day as we wait on our widespread rain-maker tomorrow. Clouds will continue to build with high temperatures only in the middle 50s. Showers will start to develop overnight and will become widespread tomorrow. While rain may be more scattered early Saturday, it’s a soaker from the afternoon and into Saturday night where a good 1-3″ of rain is expected. Temperatures Saturday, Saturday night and even Sunday will stubbornly stay in the 40s. With all that rain, it will make for a raw and miserable weekend. Clouds and isolated showers continue Monday, but sunshine is expected to return Tuesday.