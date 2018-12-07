Selma community leaders step up to protect police and fire departments

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - Selma businessman Rex Jones felt a sense of urgency the very day officer Micah Hale was shot in the line of duty, an ambush that kicked a fundraiser already underway into high gear.
“It sure did. We just want to do what we can to show these guys," Jones said.
More two months later, Jones and his friends have doled out $31,000, half of which is buying 25 rifle-graded vests for the police department. Capt. Johnny King couldn’t be more pleased.
“Makes me feel good all over," said King.
There wasn’t one available for Hale to wear on that fateful day. Micah Hale continues to recover at home. The VFW will recognize officer Hale on Sunday and honor him as First Responder of the Year for Selma and Demopolis.
“The ones we had years ago certain rounds could penetrate where these could take more high caliber rounds," King said.
The remaining part of the money is going towards new turnouts for Selma firefighters. WSFA 12 News learned today a south Alabama sheriff made a donation to the $31,000 pot as well as a Selma dentist. Jones sees this effort as taking back the city he was born in and making it strong.
“Seems like the perfect slogan we’re trying to accomplish here," Jones said.
The new vest is a little heavier than the ones they currently have and of course it’s better quality, but even with the new shipment of vests, it won’t be enough for the entire police department. Rex Jones is aware of that fact and indicated fundraisers like this one which included a 5 k run through the cemetery in town in October will become the norm in the future.
“We know there’s a lot of good in this community," he said.
New vests and new turnouts, protecting those who protect us.
Two suspects were arrested in connection to Micah Hale’s ambush. Motive remains unclear. Chief Spencer Collier says officer Hale will likely return to the line of duty in February, if not before.
