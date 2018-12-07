Suspect wanted for robbery of Chantilly Parkway business

By WSFA Staff | December 7, 2018 at 5:22 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 5:22 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and CrimeStoppers are looking for a man who robbed a business in east Montgomery Friday.

According to CrimeStoppers, the suspect robbed a retail store in the 10000 block of Chantilly Parkway.

Police confirmed the suspect passed a note and robbed a business of money around 9:30 a.m. No weapon was seen. It’s against Montgomery Police Department policy to name the exact location or name of a business where a crime is committed.

The suspect was caught on camera as he exited the business. He was seen in a red long-sleeved shirt, long pants, a cap on his head and sunglasses covering his eyes.

Montgomery police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a retail store on Chantilly Parkway. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

He was also caught leaving in a white vehicle.

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a business on Chantilly Parkway Friday. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

If you have any information on the crime or the suspect, call 215-STOP. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.

