Suspect wanted for robbery of Chantilly Parkway business

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and CrimeStoppers are looking for a man who robbed a business in east Montgomery Friday.
According to CrimeStoppers, the suspect robbed a retail store in the 10000 block of Chantilly Parkway.
Police confirmed the suspect passed a note and robbed a business of money around 9:30 a.m. No weapon was seen. It’s against Montgomery Police Department policy to name the exact location or name of a business where a crime is committed.
The suspect was caught on camera as he exited the business. He was seen in a red long-sleeved shirt, long pants, a cap on his head and sunglasses covering his eyes.
He was also caught leaving in a white vehicle.
If you have any information on the crime or the suspect, call 215-STOP. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.