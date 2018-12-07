Volunteers make huge impact in Super 7

"We really start about a year out, and we would really like to have it well planned out before we get into our home football season here anyways," says Auburn Opelika Tourism Bureau President, John Wild. "It's really fantastic because most of it is on paper, emails back and forth, calls, people signing up and then we get to see their smiling faces, and give them a little credential and some hot food when its really cold outside. Public safety people, all that, we get to see them and think this is really fun getting to have that human contact back and forth with everybody. That is then going to be fired up and help everybody else that wants to come to the games."