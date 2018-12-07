West Alabama police chief resigns

DEMOPOLIS, AL (WSFA) - Demopolis police chief Tommie Reese is resigning.
Reese has taken a new job with the Alabama attorney general’s office. In his new position, Reese will develop training programs for law enforcement agencies and notify law enforcement of any changes in criminal law.
Reese spent the last 10 years as police chief for Demopolis and 30 years in in law enforcement. Reese’s last day on the job is December 26th.
Capt. Rex Flowers is the acting chief for now. City leaders have started the search for a new chief.
