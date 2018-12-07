Who are Eastern Michigan and Georgia Southern?

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - At eight days out, the 2018 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl quickly approacheth. Next week, the two teams fated to meet in Cramton Bowl will be in town and will get a look and feel for how things will go, but there’s just one question: Who are they?
Yes, it’s Eastern Michigan and Georgia Southern, but they aren’t teams that would be well-known to this area. Georgia Southern maybe, because they’re in the Sun Belt Conference along with the Troy Trojans but really, the question should be what kind of game should or could fans expect?
For starters, it’s two teams who are still new to the bowl scene. Although Eastern Michigan is playing in its second bowl in three seasons, they’ve still only been to four bowls in all their history.
Georgia Southern is even more new to the bowl season. The Eagles from Statesboro, Georgia, are only playing in their second bowl in school history coming up.
So where to start? How about the Eagles who are flying down from Ypsilanti, Michigan. A university found 35 miles west of Detroit and eight miles east of Ann Arbor, where the University of Michigan is located.
They are coached by Chris Creighton who led the Eastern Michigan to a 7-5 year.
They only allow 22 points per game, which ranks as the Eagles' fifth best mark in school history, and ranks 32nd in the country. They possess the fourth best red zone defense in the nation and have allowed just one offensive touchdown in the last 12 quarters of play.
This Eastern Michigan defense may stifle a Georgia Southern offense that averages 31.1 points per game.
Eastern Michigan only allows 160.0 passing yards per game, good enough for fifth best in the country, but it doesn’t matter much to a Georgia Southern offense that runs the triple option and averages 260.8 rushing yards per game.
On the offensive side of the ball for the Eastern Michigan Eagles, graduate transfer quarterback Tyler Wiegers completes 64.8 percent of his passes. He’s thrown for 1,887 yards and 11 touchdowns, and combined with other quarterback Mike Glass III, the two have thrown for 2,707 yards and 18 touchdowns.
The ground game is headed by Shaq Vann who’s rushed for half-a-thousand yards and 5 TDs.
Georgia Southern is on the other side of the coin. The Eagles of Georgia Southern are led by head coach Chad Lunsford. They finished the regular season 9-3 and started 7-1.
Where Eastern Michigan generates its offense through the passing game, Georgia Southern - as stated above - makes its living on the ground. Shai Werts quarterbacks the offense and possesses dual-threat abilities.
He’s rushed for 829 yards and 13 touchdowns in the triple-option offense and has also thrown for 954 yards and 10 scores.
Wesley Fields helps to give the defense headaches with his 959 yards and 9 TDs.
The Eagles of Georgia Southern are well-disciplined. They don’t often shoot themselves in the foot. They’re tied as the 18th best team nationwide when it comes to penalties. Their 260.8 rushing yards per game are ninth in the country and on the defensive side of the ball they also show up on the stat sheet.
They’re 38th in first downs allowed and 44th in total defense.
In terms of what fans can expect, previous Camellia Bowl Games have been decided by 5, 2, 3 and 5 points.
Eastern Michigan will play in their second bowl game under Creighton. The first was the 2016 Bahamas Bowl against Old Dominion. This will be their first bowl in the Continental United States since 1987, according to the university.
It’ll be their first meeting against a Sun Belt Conference team as well as against Georgia Southern.
The Eagles do have experience with MAC conference teams. They’re 2-1 with wins over Western Michigan and Bowling Green.
Their first and only previous bowl experience came in the 2015 GoDaddy Bowl against Bowling Green.
The two will meet in Cramton Bowl at 4:30 p.m. next Saturday, Dec. 15. The Camellia Bowl will be televised on ESPN.
