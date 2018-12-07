Wiregrass law enforcement talk dangerous drug trends

GENEVA, AL (WSFA) - Over 100 law enforcement officials from across the Wiregrass attended the 10th annual Wiregrass Law Enforcement Conference Friday.
“One of the things we do is talk to law enforcement about what they want to hear about and things we see daily,” said Kirke Adams, District Attorney.
Topics ranged from search warrants and subpoenas to updates on criminal laws. The topic of special interest - drug trends law enforcement officials are seeing across the state.
“Right now, everybody knows because it’s not just in Alabama - it’s nationwide. We’re having a real problem with opioids - in north Alabama especially,” said Mike Reese, Inspector for the ABC Board.
During his presentation, Reese clicked through slide after slide of pictures of people who died after overdosing on the drug. Pictures of smiling young faces with bright futures now dimmed.
“No family is immune from this problem. You can raise your kid the right way and just things go wrong. It only takes one time,” said Adams.
Reese says fentanyl use and overdoses are common. Law enforcement in the Wiregrass say they have not seen as many cases -- Reese told those in attendance to prepare as numbers increase of usage across the state.
“I said when we first started seeing fentanyl, which is a synthetic opiate, it hit us between the eyes," said Reese, “We went from no overdoses to 9 a day.”
He noted in Jefferson County, which includes Birmingham, 257 people died of an opioid overdose in 2017. The year before 57 people died. WSFA reached out to the Houston County Health Department to get updated numbers from the Wiregrass. Health officials are working to collect data. As soon as we get that information, we’ll pass it along.
In addition to opioids, Reese says marijuana, synthetics, and CBD oils are also of concern.
“Marijuana is not harmless. Just two days ago, Columbia University released a study that said it’s easier for a kid to get their hands on marijuana than it is beer. That should scare everybody,” said Reese. He said it’s concerning because marijuana is often the gateway drug to more dangerous drugs and the marijuana on the market now is more potent.
He’s also working to get get legislation passed to make it illegal to sell drugs like Tianaa, which are found in some convenience stores. Reese compared it to Kratom, which Alabama lawmakers banned.
“It’s like any issue. Law enforcement plays a part in it, but it’s going to take legislative action,” said Reese.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.