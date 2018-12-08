Duck hunters rescued after capsizing on Conecuh River

COVINGTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Two duck hunters were rescued Saturday morning after capsizing on the Conecuh River, according to the Opp Fire Department.
The department posted on Facebook that they were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. after hunters were reported to have capsized just north of the Brooklyn Road boat landing.
The hunters were checked out and found to be uninjured.
The Opp Fire Department said they assisted the Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department, Advanced EMS and the Covington County Sheriff’s Office in the search.
