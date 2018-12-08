Heisman Trophy: Stock soared for 1st-time starting QBs

For the 16th time in the last 19 years, a quarterback will win college football's most coveted individual award and that should not be a surprise this season. This has been the year of the quarterback, with FBS records for completion percentage, yards per pass and yards passing per game all within range as bowl season arrives. For the first time since 2008, when Oklahoma's Sam Bradford, Texas' Colt McCoy and Florida's Tim Tebow were the Heisman finalists, only quarterbacks were invited to New York for the trophy presentation.