Ivey flips switch to light state Christmas tree

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey flipped a switch on Friday night to light the state’s Christmas tree at the Capitol.
The tree, a 35-foot tall Eastern Red Cedar, was grown in Bullock County and donated by Mr. and Mrs. Ray Allen of Fitzpatrick, the second year in a row their tree has been given the honor.
The tree was decorated after it was secured to its perch at the top of the Capitol’s steps on the building’s west side facing historic Dexter Avenue.
A lighting ceremony started at 5:30 p.m. A countdown took place before Ivey turned on the lights.
The tree has 100 ornaments, including 67 stars representing each of Alabama’s counties. This year’s theme is “Every Light a Prayer for Peace.”
The Booker T. Washington Magnet High School Choir and the 151st Army Band of the Alabama National Guard performed.
