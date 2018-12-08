Luverne falls short of 2A crown; Fyffe wins 3rd title in 5 years

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - On the field of Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Luverne Tigers looked to win their first state championship since 1997. In the Class 2A Championship game, it was a game that came down to the wire with Fyfee eventually pulling out the 21-19 nail-biter.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Red Devils were the first team to get on the board. Payton Anderson scored on a 7-yard run. His score capped a 15-play 99-yard drive that began after Luverne fell short on 4th and goal on the previous possession.
The Tigers quickly responded though. The Tigers were again knocking on the door looking to punch it in the end zone but the Fyffe defense held them to a field goal attempt. Chase White nailed the 31-yard attempt for Luverne and the Tigers trailed 7-3 with 5:28 to play in the first half.
White connected on another field goal attempt with 1:10 left in the half, providing all the scoring for the Tigers. The score sat at 7-6 in favor of Fyffe as both teams headed into the locker rooms.
After halftime, both defenses did their best to hold the opposing offenses at bay. The Red Devils would break the third quarter silence with 3:27 to play. It was Anderson again for Fyffe, but this time on a 33-yard run to put the Red Devils ahead 14-6.
Dionte Brantley answered for Luverne in the early moments of the fourth. His 8-yard run brought Luverne back to within two.
Trailing 14-12, Luverne’s defense was able to hold Fyffe next drive out to force a punt but the offense turned the ball over on downs.
The Red Devils then delivered a serious blow, scoring with 4:18 to play to push their lead to nine.
Luverne wasted no time getting into the end zone, scoring with 2:34 left. It was Branley getting in for his second score of the game.
But that would be it for the Tigers, as they would come up short in the game’s final seconds.
With that, Fyffe had claimed its third title in five years.
