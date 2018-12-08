Rainy and cold through Sunday morning

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Keep your umbrella and coat by the door today; you will not want to forget them if you’re heading out! Rain has overspread almost all of central and south Alabama now, and it will stick around throughout the rest of the day. Not only is it rainy, but it’s also windy, with gusts up to 25 mph possible. In addition, temperatures will stay in the upper 40s for almost everyone.
The large swatch of rain will continue to move overhead in the overnight hours. Western counties will see a break in the rain first. We won’t be completely done with the rain, though, as scattered showers are possible Sunday, especially during the first half of the day.
